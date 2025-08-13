18:53 13.08.2025
Ukraine ready for territorial talks – Merz
Ukraine is ready for negotiations on territorial issues, but legal recognition of the territories occupied by the Russian Federation is not under discussion, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.
"Ukraine is ready for negotiations on territorial issues, but we proceed from the contact line, it is the starting position. Legal recognition of the territories occupied by Russia is not discussed," Merz said during a press conference on Wednesday.
He stressed that Ukraine must receive reliable security guarantees.