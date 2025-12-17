Merz allows for direct military action by European contingent in Ukraine in case of Russian invasion – media

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that Ukraine's post-war security obligations include armed counteraction to Russian attacks by peacekeepers. He stated this in an interview with ZDF, aired on Tuesday.

"Within the framework of these commitments, it is possible, for example, to ensure a demilitarized zone between the warring parties ... And specifically: we will also respond to corresponding Russian incursions and attacks," Merz said. However, he emphasized that this is still a long way off.

When the host objected that Putin rejects the introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine, Merz responded: "Putin has said 'no' to many things, but sooner or later he will be forced to say 'yes' if we are talking about ending this war. We are now talking about the time after the end of this war, and for that time, Ukraine needs protection."