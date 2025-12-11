Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:55 11.12.2025

Peace for Ukraine cannot be concluded without Europeans, harming EU and NATO - Merz

3 min read
Peace for Ukraine cannot be concluded without Europeans, harming EU and NATO - Merz
Photo: https://www.dw.com

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz says that any peace agreement for Ukraine cannot be concluded without the participation of Europeans and not harm either Europe or NATO.

Merz said this on Thursday in Berlin at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"Today we discussed intensively again how we can make progress on the path to a ceasefire in Ukraine. Over the past week, we have seen the US initiative and momentum that we have not seen since February 24, 2022. We are both in close contact with President Zelenskyy, with our European partners, as well as with President Trump. As you know, yesterday, together with Kirst and Emmanuel Macron, we spoke in detail with President Trump," he said.

Merz stated that the work they are doing together "remains very difficult for a simple reason." "President Putin is relentlessly continuing his brutal war of aggression against the civilian population of Ukraine. At the same time, he is buying time in negotiations. Against this background, we have three main goals. First, we want a ceasefire for Ukraine that will put an end to this terrible war after almost four years. Second, this ceasefire must be backed by reliable legal and material guarantees, unlike the Minsk agreements, which would make the agreement long-term. And third, the solution reached through negotiations must preserve European security interests. It must not harm the interests of NATO and Europe," the German Chancellor said. That is why, in his opinion, "it is so important that we, Europeans, are part of this process." "No peace can be concluded without our participation. So there are difficult questions ahead, and we also agree that only Kyiv can decide what territorial arrangements it can accept. It would be a mistake to force the Ukrainian president into a peace that his people will not support after four years of suffering and death. Therefore, we are making it clear that we are demonstrating resilience in our support for Ukraine to achieve the goals that we share," Merz said.

The Chancellor also announced that the pressure on Moscow would be increased. "We will continue to increase this pressure. We will also increase our pressure on the "shadow fleet." We will continue to massively support Ukraine, especially when it comes to immobilizing Russian assets in Europe, in order to help Ukraine and enable it to defend itself effectively against future Russian aggression. All this serves two purposes. Firstly, peace in and for Ukraine, as well as security in Europe," he said.

Tags: #merz #peace

MORE ABOUT

13:14 11.12.2025
EU leaders to decide on financial support for Ukraine for 2026-27 - Merz

EU leaders to decide on financial support for Ukraine for 2026-27 - Merz

12:52 11.12.2025
We handed over Ukraine peace plan to Trump, talks with USA could be held this weekend

We handed over Ukraine peace plan to Trump, talks with USA could be held this weekend

09:33 10.12.2025
Pope Leo XIV calls for continued dialogue to achieve just peace in Ukraine - media

Pope Leo XIV calls for continued dialogue to achieve just peace in Ukraine - media

20:48 09.12.2025
Trump gives Zelenskyy days to respond to peace plan, wants deal 'before Christmas' – Financial Times

Trump gives Zelenskyy days to respond to peace plan, wants deal 'before Christmas' – Financial Times

16:15 09.12.2025
New US National Security Strategy shows Europe must become more independent - Merz

New US National Security Strategy shows Europe must become more independent - Merz

18:24 08.12.2025
Starmer, Macron and Merz support peace talks to achieve sustainable peace

Starmer, Macron and Merz support peace talks to achieve sustainable peace

11:03 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Merz and Macron to meet at Starmer's to discuss US coercion of Ukraine to Russia's conditions - media

Zelenskyy, Merz and Macron to meet at Starmer's to discuss US coercion of Ukraine to Russia's conditions - media

16:00 06.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Today, the best gift for all of Ukraine would be just peace

Zelenskyy: Today, the best gift for all of Ukraine would be just peace

19:42 02.12.2025
Kallas on ending war: This could be pivotal work week for diplomacy

Kallas on ending war: This could be pivotal work week for diplomacy

12:10 02.12.2025
Rubio, in his talk with German counterpart, reaffirms US goal of ending the war, achieving lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible

Rubio, in his talk with German counterpart, reaffirms US goal of ending the war, achieving lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible

HOT NEWS

We expect reduction in duration of power outages this weekend – PM Svyrydenko

Ukraine destroys 85 enemy air targets overnight, 1 ballistic missile – General Staff

Zelenskyy signs law on 2026 State Budget

Language Ombudsman on ban on Russian-language versions of websites: This is symptom of deep pain, but there’s no legal means to challenge it

Ukraine receives response from Hungary to legislative proposals regarding education of national minorities; work continues – Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education

LATEST

Policeman injured in explosion in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv - National Police

Zelenskyy accepts Bethlehem Peace Light from scout organizations of Ukraine

Kolomoisky alleges ‘Ukrainian trace’ in assassination attempt on Mindich in Israel

Group of children returned from Kherson temporarily occupied territory

Kherson power plant restoration timeline unpredictable amid constant shelling - official

PHU Lechmar fulfills main arms supply obligations to Border service

We expect reduction in duration of power outages this weekend – PM Svyrydenko

Elections require serious discussion across all government branches – Rada deputy speaker Korniyenko

SAPO seeks to seize over UAH 4.5 mln in assets from Zakarpattia customs chief

Ukrainian govt approves creation of Nosivka industrial park in Chernihiv region

AD
AD