Zelenskyy and Poklad discuss specific tasks to make invaders feel SBU's power even more

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed specific tasks and operations with Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleksandr Poklad to ensure that the Russian occupiers feel even greater SBU power.

"I met with Major General Oleksandr Poklad of the Security Service of Ukraine. The defense of Ukraine’s statehood and counterintelligence work within the SSU have been significantly strengthened, and this direction will continue to develop," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday.