Zelenskyy speaks with Macron again

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic steps for "real peace" in Ukraine with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron. Thank you for the support. We exchanged views on the diplomatic situation. Ukraine, France, all partners are ready to work as productively as possible for real peace. It is really important that the Russians do not manage to deceive anyone again. We all need a real end to the war and reliable foundations of security for Ukraine and other European nations," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel.