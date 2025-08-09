Reps from USA, Ukraine, Europe to meet in UK on Saturday

Photo: Unsplash

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance will hold a meeting of national security advisers from Europe, Ukraine and the United States regarding the war in Ukraine, the BBC reported on Saturday.

The meeting will take place at Chevening, the official country residence of the Foreign Secretary in Kent, where Vance currently lives with his family. The meeting was probably convened at the request of the United Sattes, the BBC said.

On Saturday morning, Keir Starmer had a call with President Zelenskyy. A Downing Street spokesperson said the two leaders agreed the meeting would be a "vital forum to discuss progress towards securing a just and lasting peace." Western media reports say the meeting will be attended by Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak.

European Commission Spokesperson Arianna Podesta told reporters that EC President Ursula von der Leyen has been in contact with EU leaders in preparation for the meeting between representatives of the UK, Europe, Ukraine and the United States, scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Von der Leyen will also be in constant contact with them on the outcome of the meeting, Podesta said.

She added that the EU continues to support peace talks to end Russia's aggressive war, with the participation of Ukraine, within which Ukraine can make independent sovereign decisions that the EU will support.