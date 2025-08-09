Solutions for Ukraine's security are important for everyone in Europe – Zelenskyy after conversation with Estonian PM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal the issues of the peace process and European integration.

"Grateful for the support. I informed about our diplomatic work with partners to end the war and guarantee common security. We share the view that solutions for Ukraine's security are important for everyone in Europe. We also discussed matters at the European Union level, in particular the situation in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Saturday following the conversation.

He stressed the importance of Estonia's principled position on fair conditions for Ukraine and Moldova to move to the European Union. "There can be no divisions and injustice on this path. Unity must work," the President of Ukraine said.