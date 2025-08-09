Zelenskyy after conversation with Starmer: We see danger of Russia's plan to reduce everything to discussing impossible

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Keir Starmer the issue of establishing peace in Ukraine.

"Grateful for the support. We equally see the need for a truly sustainable peace for Ukraine and the danger of the Russian plan to reduce everything to discussing the impossible. We need clear steps, maximum coordination with our partners," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Saturday.

He noted the determination of Great Britain, the United States and all partners to end the war.

"We are actively working for constructive diplomacy and for solutions to work. We have agreed on the following contacts," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, U.S. President Donald Trump, during a conversation with journalists, stated that peace between Russia and Ukraine is possible on the basis of the exchange and return of part of the territories, emphasizing that this is a complex and long-term process.

He also announced that his meeting with Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15 in Alaska. The U.S. President believes that Putin's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely in the near future, as well as the signing of a peace agreement with their participation in the coming months.

Zelenskyy responded that the answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is already spelled out in the Constitution of Ukraine and "no one will and cannot deviate from this, Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier." He said "the Ukrainian people deserve peace, but all partners must understand what a worthy peace is."