Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:01 09.08.2025

Zelenskyy after conversation with Starmer: We see danger of Russia's plan to reduce everything to discussing impossible

2 min read
Zelenskyy after conversation with Starmer: We see danger of Russia's plan to reduce everything to discussing impossible
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Keir Starmer the issue of establishing peace in Ukraine.

"Grateful for the support. We equally see the need for a truly sustainable peace for Ukraine and the danger of the Russian plan to reduce everything to discussing the impossible. We need clear steps, maximum coordination with our partners," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Saturday.

He noted the determination of Great Britain, the United States and all partners to end the war.

"We are actively working for constructive diplomacy and for solutions to work. We have agreed on the following contacts," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, U.S. President Donald Trump, during a conversation with journalists, stated that peace between Russia and Ukraine is possible on the basis of the exchange and return of part of the territories, emphasizing that this is a complex and long-term process.

He also announced that his meeting with Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15 in Alaska. The U.S. President believes that Putin's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely in the near future, as well as the signing of a peace agreement with their participation in the coming months.

Zelenskyy responded that the answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is already spelled out in the Constitution of Ukraine and "no one will and cannot deviate from this, Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier." He said "the Ukrainian people deserve peace, but all partners must understand what a worthy peace is."

Tags: #discussed #zelenskyy #starmer

MORE ABOUT

16:16 09.08.2025
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about steps 'bringing closer to real end of war, not its reconfiguration'

Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about steps 'bringing closer to real end of war, not its reconfiguration'

16:10 09.08.2025
Zelenskyy speaks with Macron again

Zelenskyy speaks with Macron again

15:08 09.08.2025
Solutions for Ukraine's security are important for everyone in Europe – Zelenskyy after conversation with Estonian PM

Solutions for Ukraine's security are important for everyone in Europe – Zelenskyy after conversation with Estonian PM

20:56 08.08.2025
Russia not yet heeding ceasefire deadline, continues killings – Zelenskyy

Russia not yet heeding ceasefire deadline, continues killings – Zelenskyy

20:39 08.08.2025
Zelenskyy agrees on several new sanctions packages for Ukraine

Zelenskyy agrees on several new sanctions packages for Ukraine

20:35 08.08.2025
Zelenskyy announces diplomatic work in coming days

Zelenskyy announces diplomatic work in coming days

20:24 08.08.2025
President of South Africa informs Zelenskyy about details of his conversation with Russian side

President of South Africa informs Zelenskyy about details of his conversation with Russian side

20:01 08.08.2025
Zelenskyy informs Czech PM about efforts to ensure real peace

Zelenskyy informs Czech PM about efforts to ensure real peace

18:39 08.08.2025
Dutch Ambassador meets with NABU Director to discuss current situation, priorities in work

Dutch Ambassador meets with NABU Director to discuss current situation, priorities in work

14:34 08.08.2025
Tusk: Russian invasion of Ukraine could soon be 'frozen'

Tusk: Russian invasion of Ukraine could soon be 'frozen'

HOT NEWS

Occupiers attack car with drone in Bilenke, Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed – police

Occupiers again hit bus with drone near Kherson, three police officers injured

Trump announces meeting with Putin in Alaska on Aug 15

General Staff records 163 combat clashes during day

Russian drone attacks minibus near Kherson, two killed – prosecutor's office

LATEST

Politicians and experts convinced that Trump will try to force Ukraine to make concessions to Russia

Russia demands Ukraine to abandon defensive line in Donetsk region without guarantees that fighting will not resume – ISW

Invaders occupy about 500 sq km of Ukrainian territory in July, their advance in Sumy region stopped – British intelligence

Poroshenko on BBC: Putin cannot be trusted, he needs not part of territories, but all of Ukraine

Reps from USA, Ukraine, Europe to meet in UK on Saturday

Surrender of Donbas to force Ukraine to lose strategic 'fortress belt' that held back Russia for 11 years — ISW

Yermak holds online talk on peace in Ukraine with national security advisers of six countries, NATO

Graham supports Trump's initiative to negotiate with Putin to end war in Ukraine

Enemy occupies Novokhatske, Tolstoy, advances near several settlements — DeepState

Putin offers USA to end war in exchange for control over Eastern Ukraine — media

AD
AD