Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:47 09.08.2025

Occupiers lose 940 personnel, 125 units of special equipment over day – General Staff

1 min read

In the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 940 occupiers, five tanks, an armored vehicle, 41 artillery systems, 147 UAVs, as well as 125 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

"Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to August 9, 2025 are approximately: personnel about 1.062 million (940 more), tanks some 11,088 (five more), armored combat vehicles some 23,103 (one more), artillery systems some 31,273 (41 more), MLRS some 1,456 (no change), air defense systems some 1,204 (one more), aircraft some 421 (no change), helicopters some 340 (no change), operational-tactical UAVs some 50,315 (147 more), cruise missiles some 3,555 (no change), warships/boats some 28 (no change), submarines – one (no change), vehicles and fuel tanks some 57,856 (125 more), special equipment some 3,936 (no change)," the staff said in the statement.

Data is being updated.

Tags: #general_staff #eliminated #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

13:50 09.08.2025
Atesh agents report destruction of Shahed UAV production plant in Russian Tatarstan

Atesh agents report destruction of Shahed UAV production plant in Russian Tatarstan

11:28 09.08.2025
General Staff records 163 combat clashes during day

General Staff records 163 combat clashes during day

17:38 06.08.2025
Shmyhal signs order to implement DELTA system at all levels of Defense Forces

Shmyhal signs order to implement DELTA system at all levels of Defense Forces

11:48 05.08.2025
Invaders lose 1,020 people, 93 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,020 people, 93 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

09:59 05.08.2025
General Staff records 151 combat clashes in past 24 hours

General Staff records 151 combat clashes in past 24 hours

09:52 05.08.2025
Defense Forces destroy 29 enemy UAVs overnight – AFU Air Force

Defense Forces destroy 29 enemy UAVs overnight – AFU Air Force

09:46 05.08.2025
Invaders lose 187 military in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Invaders lose 187 military in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

09:35 05.08.2025
Defense forces repel 144 enemy attacks on Monday – General Staff

Defense forces repel 144 enemy attacks on Monday – General Staff

15:47 04.08.2025
Defense Forces destroy S-300 air defense missile systems in temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces destroy S-300 air defense missile systems in temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

16:52 31.07.2025
Cabinet eliminates Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers post

Cabinet eliminates Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers post

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy after conversation with Starmer: We see danger of Russia's plan to reduce everything to discussing impossible

Occupiers attack car with drone in Bilenke, Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed – police

Occupiers again hit bus with drone near Kherson, three police officers injured

Trump announces meeting with Putin in Alaska on Aug 15

General Staff records 163 combat clashes during day

LATEST

Politicians and experts convinced that Trump will try to force Ukraine to make concessions to Russia

Russia demands Ukraine to abandon defensive line in Donetsk region without guarantees that fighting will not resume – ISW

Invaders occupy about 500 sq km of Ukrainian territory in July, their advance in Sumy region stopped – British intelligence

Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about steps 'bringing closer to real end of war, not its reconfiguration'

Poroshenko on BBC: Putin cannot be trusted, he needs not part of territories, but all of Ukraine

Reps from USA, Ukraine, Europe to meet in UK on Saturday

Zelenskyy speaks with Macron again

Surrender of Donbas to force Ukraine to lose strategic 'fortress belt' that held back Russia for 11 years — ISW

Yermak holds online talk on peace in Ukraine with national security advisers of six countries, NATO

Graham supports Trump's initiative to negotiate with Putin to end war in Ukraine

AD
AD