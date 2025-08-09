Occupiers lose 940 personnel, 125 units of special equipment over day – General Staff

In the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 940 occupiers, five tanks, an armored vehicle, 41 artillery systems, 147 UAVs, as well as 125 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

"Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to August 9, 2025 are approximately: personnel about 1.062 million (940 more), tanks some 11,088 (five more), armored combat vehicles some 23,103 (one more), artillery systems some 31,273 (41 more), MLRS some 1,456 (no change), air defense systems some 1,204 (one more), aircraft some 421 (no change), helicopters some 340 (no change), operational-tactical UAVs some 50,315 (147 more), cruise missiles some 3,555 (no change), warships/boats some 28 (no change), submarines – one (no change), vehicles and fuel tanks some 57,856 (125 more), special equipment some 3,936 (no change)," the staff said in the statement.

Data is being updated.