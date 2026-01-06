Ukraine neutralizes 53 of 61 drones, records hits at 6 locations – Ukrainian Air Force

The Ukrainian Defense Forces has neutralized 53 Russian drones out of 61, and recorded the hitting of 8 UAVs at six locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 53 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types in the north, center and east of the country," the message on the Telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.

In total, the enemy attacked with 61 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel - Russia, TOT Donetsk, about 40 of them – Shahed UAVs.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.