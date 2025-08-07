Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:51 07.08.2025

Defense Ministry priorities for 2025: development of defense industry, improving management, digitalization – Shmyhal

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal presented to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy the key tasks of the Ministry of Defense until the end of 2025, for 2026 and the medium-term strategy.

"Increasing weapons production, increasing international assistance, improving the management of defense resources, digitalization – the priorities of the Ministry of Defense for this year," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel.

Among the key tasks for the next six months, the minister indicated an increase in the procurement of Ukrainian weapons by 50%, an audit of agreements with partners, the rhythm of financing, the timely receipt of military assistance, as well as the formation of updated military assistance plans for 2026.

The ministry will also work on introducing new approaches to state defense planning and transforming the Defense Forces, in particular through the transition to a corps system, developing a new contract for military personnel with improved service conditions, improving defense resource management and ensuring Ukraine's integration into EU security mechanisms, and implementing joint projects in the defense industry with partners through the Build with Ukraine initiative.

The priorities also include continuing digitalization and development of digital products (Army+, Reserve+), a digital Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support, and the launch of Defense City (an ecosystem to support critical defense industry manufacturers) and a large-scale grant program to support startups in the field of military technology.

"I emphasized that all changes should be as tangible as possible for people. We have ambitious goals and determination to implement our priorities for the sake of Ukrainian defenders, for the sake of building a safe, peaceful, and self-sufficient Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #minister_defense #priorities #activities

