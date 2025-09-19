Interfax-Ukraine
Defense Ministry launches beta test of deferrals in Reserve+ for parents of children with disabilities

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will soon launch the possibility of applying for a deferral from mobilization online for parents of children with disabilities, regardless of the child's age.

According to the press service of the ministry, the service will appear in the Reserve+ application.

To join the testing and be among the first to receive a new type of deferral, you need to fill out an online form on the Ministry of Defense website. As noted in the ministry, parents of a child with disabilities under 18 years of age and parents of an adult child with disabilities can take part in the testing.

"We remind you that the online deferral works like this: you need to submit a request to Reserve+ → the system checks the grounds for the deferral through interaction with the necessary state registers → if confirmed, the deferral is granted, and information about this is displayed in the electronic military document. The entire process is fully automatic, usually takes several hours and does not require collecting certificates, visiting the Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support, or long waiting for the case to be considered," the ministry said.

Currently, people with disabilities, students, graduate students, parents of three or more children born in the same marriage, families of defense attorneys with a child, husbands or wives of people with disabilities, people with temporary incapacity, and employees of higher and vocational education institutions can receive a deferral in Reserve+.

