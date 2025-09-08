Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:23 08.09.2025

Zelenskyy, Shmyhal set priorities for next year

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Shmyhal set priorities for next year
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal on the provision of the autumn-winter of this year, as well as on priorities for 2026.

"The minister will be at the Ramstein meeting these days – we have determined the key goals. Strengthening air defense is the number one goal for this Ramstein and our contacts in Europe and the United States in general. We also set priorities for 2026 with the minister," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

According to him, this concerns the fixed assets and funds that the Defense Forces need.

"There is a lot of work ahead with our partners, in this work we must all be equally effective – all state institutions, everyone who contacts our friends in the world, everyone who works for defense," the president said.

