PM: Key priority of Defense Ministry for next 100 days is to boost production of Ukrainian weapons

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal presented to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the key results of the work for 100 days and the next priority steps.

"We launched the PURL mechanism, held three Ramstein meetings, increased grant programs for weapons manufacturers, implemented Delta at all levels, launched a system for accounting for servicemen and transfers between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard, increased funding for combat units," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel.

He said the key priority for the next 100 days is to increase the production and supply of Ukrainian weapons to the frontline.

"Key focus on drones, long-range, interceptors, FPV and innovative solutions. We plan to launch a controlled arms export program. We will launch Defence City into full operation and increase support for our manufacturers. We will expand the DOT-Chain Defence project by 70% of all drone purchases. We will expand digital products with special attention to medical support. We continue daily work with partners so that there is more investment in our defense industry and more weapons here and now," Shmyhal said.