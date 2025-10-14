Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:42 14.10.2025

Defense Ministry Logistics Operator begins first purchase of expanded modular bulletproof vests



The State Rear Logistics Operator of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is purchasing modular bulletproof vests in an expanded 1–11 configuration for the first time, which provides for an increase in the protection area due to additional modular elements, the ministry's press service said.

"The expansion of the configuration is due to a change in the nature of injuries at the frontline: over 90% of injuries are caused by fragments and shrapnel. That is why in July 2025, the Central Department for the Development of Material Support of the Ministry of Defense approved three additional protection elements for the modular bulletproof vest – protection of the forearm, lower leg and tailbone. This provides a wider protection area and better adaptation to various combat scenarios," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the new elements have a high protection class – they are capable of stopping a pistol bullet and fragments weighing up to 1.1 grams moving at a speed of up to 600 meters per second. Additionally, the forearm and lower leg protection functions as knee and elbow protection, providing additional comfort and safety during combat missions.

The full set of body armor includes eight elements: front and back covers with a soft ballistic element and a hard armor element, groin and neck protection covers with a soft ballistic element, covers with soft ballistic elements to protect the shoulders and hips, a cummerbund and an unloading belt with a soft ballistic element.

The 1–11 extended set, which is purchased by the operator, also includes the above-mentioned additional elements. Thus, such a body armor contributes to an increase in the level of protection of personnel, as well as better adaptation to various combat scenarios.

The item is designed in MM-14 (pixel) camouflage, with a type two hard armor plate made of ceramic-composite materials.

 

Tags: #minister_defense #vests_purchase

