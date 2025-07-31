Shmyhal, Italian Defense Minister discuss additional supplies of air defense systems to Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported a "good conversation" with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, discussing the development of joint weapons production and strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

"I informed my colleague about the night attack on Kyiv, which resulted in the deaths of civilians, including a child. I spoke about the strikes on residential areas of Kramatorsk. We discussed the possibility of additional supplies of air defense systems. We feel the strong support of our Italian friends. We are strengthening our strategic partnership in the defense sector," he said on the Telegram channel.

Shmyhal thanked Italy for participating in the European Union's SAFE defense fund of EUR 150 billion. In this context, Ukraine is counting on strengthening cooperation and developing important defense projects between countries and companies.

"I thanked for the weapons already transferred within the framework of military assistance packages and for the preparation of new ones. Italian weapons significantly help in the fight against the aggressor," the minister said.