AFU Air Forces receive first mobile complexes for servicing F-16

At the request of the Ministry of Defense and with the support of the Ukrnafta state-owned company the Return Alive charitable foundation transferred to the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) unique complexes for servicing F-16 aircraft.

The Air Forces received two technical hubs for aircraft and aviation weapons and one mission planning complex, the ministry's press service said.

"This complex is extremely necessary for the needs of Air Force specialists. The need for such a complex arose due to the extensive system of aircraft basing and the shortage of specialists. The implementation of this project will significantly speed up the process of servicing aircraft and allow us to be more mobile," Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Kozenko said.

It is noted that stationary complexes are mainly used in the world to check F-16 aircraft and equip them with ammunition. However, due to the enemy's shelling of Ukrainian airfields, ensuring the safety of aviation equipment is becoming increasingly difficult.

It is expected that the transferred mobile complexes will solve this problem, as well as make it possible to visit aircraft that have made a forced maneuver or emergency landing. In addition, they should speed up the maintenance process and allow fewer people to be involved in it.

The mobile complexes include a mission planning complex – a control point for conducting pre-flight briefings and escorting aircraft in the near zone. It includes a module with workplaces for five to seven operators, as well as a residential module with everything necessary for a quality rest for the military – including a shower, a kitchen area and a place to sleep.

The complex also includes a maintenance complex, which includes a workshop for the preparation and testing of aviation weapons, two vans for transporting and suspending ammunition to the aircraft, and one pickup truck for team movements, daily activities, property logistics, and so on.

The cost of the transferred property is UAH 51.355 million. Of this amount, UAH 49.438 million hryvnias was provided by Ukrnafta.

"This project for the Fund was the first aimed at working with the F-16. Here we solve two tasks: the first is a mobile command post for planning missions; the second is preparation for the use of aviation weapons. We implemented this unique technical solution together with the domestic defense industry, it is based on real needs in a real war. We will continue to support this track and, if necessary, adapt the developments to other aircraft that Ukraine will receive," Director of Return Alive Taras Chmut said.