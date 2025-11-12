Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:59 12.11.2025

Ukrzaliznytsia posts net loss of UAH 7.3 bln over 9M with 15.4% cut in income

3 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia posts net loss of UAH 7.3 bln over 9M with 15.4% cut in income

From January to September of 2025, JSC Ukrzaliznytsia's income from ordinary activities decreased by 15.4% compared to the same period in 2024, dropping to UAH 66.03 billion. The company incurred a net loss of UAH 7.32 billion, whereas it had earned a net profit of UAH 1.66 billion during the same period in 2024, according to the company's financial statements, which are available to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the report, the company incurred a gross loss of UAH 7.02 billion in the first nine months of this year, compared to a gross profit of UAH 8.06 billion during the same period in 2024. Additionally, the company reported an operating loss of UAH 3.82 billion, compared to a profit of UAH 4.17 billion during the same period in 2024.

Revenue from passenger transportation increased by 11% to UAH 9.5 billion. However, revenue from freight and postal transportation decreased by 19% to UAH 50.1 billion, and revenue from other services decreased by 14.7% to UAH 6.36 billion.

The report states that investment expenses increased to UAH 11.51 billion in the first three quarters of this year, up from UAH 9.46 billion in the same period last year. Free cash decreased to UAH 6.81 billion in the first three quarters of this year, down from UAH 13.02 billion at the beginning of the year and UAH 17.27 billion a year ago.

At the end of September this year, Ukrzaliznytsia's equity decreased to UAH 181.34 billion, while liabilities increased from UAH 90.30 billion to UAH 109.70 billion. Current liabilities increased from UAH 18.43 billion to UAH 48.23 billion. Net debt increased from UAH 55.87 billion to UAH 73.01 billion over nine months.

According to the report, state grants for this period in 2025 amounted to UAH 18.94 billion, compared to UAH 9.66 billion for the same period last year.

According to Serhiy Leschenko, the Deputy Chairman of the Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board, the company can no longer subsidize unprofitable passenger transportation due to the loss of 49% of freight transportation in 2021-2025. He proposes increasing freight tariffs by 41.5% in two stages next year and asks for budget support.

The 2026 draft state budget allocates UAH 4.2 billion for the development of urban passenger transport in Ukrainian cities, and UAH 1.2 billion for the modernization of the railway. In addition, UAH 1.8 billion is provided for the implementation of a joint project with the French government to supply rails to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Tags: #activities #ukrzaliznytsia

MORE ABOUT

16:44 10.11.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia predicts 7% reduction in freight transportation in 2025, 0.6% increase in 2026

Ukrzaliznytsia predicts 7% reduction in freight transportation in 2025, 0.6% increase in 2026

14:10 05.11.2025
Ukrainian Railways posts UAH 7.2 bln net loss for 9M, proposes 41.5% freight tariff hike in 2026

Ukrainian Railways posts UAH 7.2 bln net loss for 9M, proposes 41.5% freight tariff hike in 2026

12:38 04.11.2025
UZ-3000 program to launch in December for four months - board chairman

UZ-3000 program to launch in December for four months - board chairman

10:22 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates railway workers on their professional holiday

Zelenskyy congratulates railway workers on their professional holiday

17:52 29.10.2025
Buffett Foundation to provide Ukrzaliznytsia's Repair & Production division with technical assistance worth $9.2 mln

Buffett Foundation to provide Ukrzaliznytsia's Repair & Production division with technical assistance worth $9.2 mln

09:21 10.10.2025
Despite nationwide blackouts, trains mostly running on schedule

Despite nationwide blackouts, trains mostly running on schedule

13:25 07.10.2025
Enemy shelling damages trains, depot in Poltava region

Enemy shelling damages trains, depot in Poltava region

09:44 23.09.2025
Russian attacks in Kirovohrad region cause train delays

Russian attacks in Kirovohrad region cause train delays

20:17 22.09.2025
IAEA reps hear military actions or alarm sirens at all five Ukrainian NPPs almost every day last week

IAEA reps hear military actions or alarm sirens at all five Ukrainian NPPs almost every day last week

09:32 18.09.2025
Russian attacks in Poltava region cause train delays - Ukrzaliznytsia

Russian attacks in Poltava region cause train delays - Ukrzaliznytsia

HOT NEWS

National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

Hurina to replace Pysaruk as Board Chair of Raiffeisen Bank from Jan 2026

Yatsenyuk: $300 bln in Russian sovereign assets not enough to compensate for Ukraine's losses

Yatsenyuk: Be ready – there won't be as much money next year as this year

LATEST

Number of new residential complexes for sale in capital region up by 70% - LUN

Ukraine reimbursed over EUR 3.37 mln stolen in Polygraph Plant case – SAPO

Ukraine's Kernel completes 2025 harvest, forecasts higher corn yields

Banks finance launch of 97 MW of new generation in Oct – Ukraine's National Bank

National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

Energy Minister expects continued aid from intl partners, despite 'Midas' case

Energy specialists work to reduce power cuts amid ongoing threats – Minister of Energy

Prices for construction-assembly works in Ukraine up by 5.2% in Sept – statistics

Ukraine supplies wheat to Syria with two ships

AD
AD