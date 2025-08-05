Russians at front use tactic of 'thousand cuts' – Syrsky

Russian troops are putting pressure on Ukrainian positions, using the tactic of "thousand cuts" – conducting offensive operations by small assault groups, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky said.

"Our forces courageously repelled the enemy's attacks," he said on his Facebook page.

He said the most difficult situation is currently in Pokrovsk, Dobropillia and Novopavlivka axes.

"At the same time, in North Slobozhansk axis, we have successes in liberating the territory of Sumy region, we continue to conduct combat operations in Kursk," the commander-in-chief said.