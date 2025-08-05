Interfax-Ukraine
17:56 05.08.2025

Ukraine prepares draft agreement on drones with USA; ready to discuss and conclude it – Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We talked about our bilateral defense cooperation with America. The draft agreement on drones has already been prepared by the Ukrainian side, we are ready to discuss it in detail and conclude it. One of the strongest agreements can be," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel following the meeting.

The key subject of the conversation, the president noted, was the cessation of the war.

"We are grateful to the U.S. President for all his efforts for a fair and lasting peace. It is really necessary to stop the killings as soon as possible, we fully support this. There could have been many months without war if the Russians had not dragged it out," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the parties exchanged assessments of the situation, in particular the increase in the severity of Russian strikes, and coordinated their positions.

"Of course, we talked about sanctions against Russia. Their economy continues to fall, and that is why Moscow is so attentive to this prospect and the determination of President Trump. This can change a lot," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the presidents discussed joint European decisions that could help Ukrainian defense.

"We now have decisions from the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Denmark – more than $1 billion for American weapons that Ukraine will receive. Thank you! This interaction with NATO countries will continue," Zelenskyy said.

