Stubb: President Trump’s deadline for ceasefire approaching. Finland supports all efforts towards immediate ceasefire

Finnish President Alexander Stubb had a productive telephone conversation with the US President, during which the parties discussed the situation in Ukraine and security cooperation.

“We discussed Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. President Trump’s deadline for a ceasefire is approaching. Finland supports all efforts towards an immediate ceasefire. Longterm negotiations must lead to a lasting and just peace,” Stubb said on X.

The presidents paid special attention to the topic of icebreakers, which, according to the head of the Finnish state, are an important element of security and cooperation between allies.

“We also continued our discussion on icebreakers, an important part of security and cooperation among allies. Finland has built 60 percent of the world’s icebreakers. We have the capacity to build them reliably and fast,” Stubb noted.