Zelenskyy on deploying US troops: We discuss it, but country makes decision

Ukraine is discussing with US President Donald Trump and representatives of the Coalition of the Willing the possibility of deploying US troops within the security guarantees, but the decision will be made by America, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The US president can confirm this, these are US troops, and that is why it is America that makes such decisions. Of course, we are discussing this with President Trump and representatives of the Coalition of the Willing. This would be a strong position in security guarantees," Zelenskyy told reporters on Tuesday.