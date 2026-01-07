Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:37 07.01.2026

Presidents of Ukraine and Cyprus discuss further support for Ukraine, its accession to EU

Presidents of Ukraine and Cyprus discuss further support for Ukraine, its accession to EU
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conversation with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on the day Cyprus assumed its Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

“We are working to make as much progress as possible during this period on opening negotiating clusters and on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. We discussed this today with the President of Cyprus Christodulides, and I am counting on productive cooperation,” Zelenskyy said on X.

The parties also discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia, which should remain in place as long as Russian aggression and occupation continue.

“We also touched on reinforcement of our air defense, the production and supply of drones, and Cyprus’s participation in the PURL initiative and SAFE instrument. We hope that support for Ukraine will remain strong. Thank you to Cyprus and to the President for the support,” Zelenskyy summed up.

