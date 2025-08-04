On Tuesday, Zelenskyy to hold meeting on outcomes of his visit to Kharkiv region

On Tuesday, August 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a Staff meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters following today's communication with soldiers in Kharkiv region.

"Tomorrow I am gathering the Headquarters meeting. We will discuss there everything that we heard from our military today," Zelenskyy said in an address on Monday.

The President emphasized the importance of direct funding for brigades, primarily funding for drones.

"It is very important now to give more opportunities to brigades to independently - according to their needs, according to their choice - buy pickups and other necessary equipment," he added.