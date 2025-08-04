Zelenskyy expects report from Svyrydenko on action program for border territories

Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

Ukraine will continue to support its communities in the eastern part of the country, in particular, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a report from Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on the action program for border territories.

"The government will continue to support our cities, our communities in the eastern part of Ukraine. In particular, this concerns special conditions for business in frontline and border areas in order to preserve jobs and preserve our Ukrainian production. There are many nuances. We have already discussed them with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and I am waiting for a report on the action program for border areas," Zelenskyy said in an address on Monday.

The president also discussed additional financial support for brigades in Kharkiv region that are performing combat missions with Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.