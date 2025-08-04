Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:10 04.08.2025

Zelenskyy expects report from Svyrydenko on action program for border territories

1 min read
Zelenskyy expects report from Svyrydenko on action program for border territories
Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

Ukraine will continue to support its communities in the eastern part of the country, in particular, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a report from Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on the action program for border territories.

"The government will continue to support our cities, our communities in the eastern part of Ukraine. In particular, this concerns special conditions for business in frontline and border areas in order to preserve jobs and preserve our Ukrainian production. There are many nuances. We have already discussed them with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and I am waiting for a report on the action program for border areas," Zelenskyy said in an address on Monday.

The president also discussed additional financial support for brigades in Kharkiv region that are performing combat missions with Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Tags: #support #zelenskyy #border_territories #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

20:48 04.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

19:12 04.08.2025
Another 10 schools restored in Kyiv, Chernihiv regions with EU support – thousands of children to return to their desks in autumn

Another 10 schools restored in Kyiv, Chernihiv regions with EU support – thousands of children to return to their desks in autumn

18:41 04.08.2025
On Tuesday, Zelenskyy to hold meeting on outcomes of his visit to Kharkiv region

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy to hold meeting on outcomes of his visit to Kharkiv region

18:22 04.08.2025
Zelenskyy meets with wounded soldiers in Kharkiv, presents them state awards

Zelenskyy meets with wounded soldiers in Kharkiv, presents them state awards

17:44 04.08.2025
Zelenskyy, soldiers discuss defense of Lyptsy in Kharkiv region

Zelenskyy, soldiers discuss defense of Lyptsy in Kharkiv region

17:40 04.08.2025
In Vovchansk direction, participation of mercenaries from number of countries, in particular China, being recorded in the war – Zelenskyy

In Vovchansk direction, participation of mercenaries from number of countries, in particular China, being recorded in the war – Zelenskyy

20:51 01.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses work with partners with govt members

Zelenskyy discusses work with partners with govt members

18:57 01.08.2025
Svyrydenko, Japanese Ambassador discuss Ukrainian-Japanese Business Forum scheduled for autumn

Svyrydenko, Japanese Ambassador discuss Ukrainian-Japanese Business Forum scheduled for autumn

17:02 01.08.2025
Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

16:04 01.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

HACC remands ex-head of Luhansk administration Haidai for 60 days, sets UAH 10 mln bail

LATEST

Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

Ukraine, with partners' support, increases ratio with Russia in ammunition from 1:10 to 1:2 in two years – Czech President

Center for Countering Disinformation denies info about Poland allegedly cancelling visa-free travel with Ukraine

Czech President: It is unfair for West to pressure Ukraine to liberate all occupied territories, we don't recognize them as Russian

Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

Russia effective in hybrid warfare, its intelligence services more intensive than Soviet ones - Czech President

NATO Secretary General welcomes Netherlands’ announcement to boost Ukraine air defenses, expects important announcements from other allies soon

Ukraine returns 13-year-old girl to govt-controlled territory

AD
AD