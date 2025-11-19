Russia declares Ukrainian computer game developer GSC Game World 'undesirable organization'

The company GSC Game World (Kyiv), which develops computer games, has been declared an "undesirable organization" in Russia.

As reported by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office on Tuesday, GSC Game World financially supports the Ukrainian Armed Forces, "creates an image of Russia as an aggressor state" by spreading "materials that discredit the country." The company has repeatedly announced fundraising both on its own website and through the Lesia UA fund, which supports Ukrainian servicemen, as well as through the international charity foundation Come Back Alive.

According to Russian prosecutors, in 2022 approximately $17 million was transferred to the fund supporting Ukrainian servicemen, which was used to purchase strike UAVs, components for them, and vehicles.

"In 2024, the organization released a computer game that promotes Ukrainian narratives containing aggressive Russophobic content," the Russian agency added.

Founded in 1995, GSC Game World is engaged in computer programming, video game development, software provision, and IT consulting. The company’s best-known game series are Cossacks and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.