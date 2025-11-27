Oranta insurer plans to allocate UAH 20.3 mln to pay dividends for 2024

Shareholders of PJSC National Joint-Stock Insurance Company Oranta (Kyiv) plan to allocate part of the retained earnings for 2024 in the amount of UAH 20.333 million to pay dividends.

According to draft resolutions for the shareholders’ meeting scheduled for December 5, 2025, published in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, it is also planned to approve a dividend of UAH 0.10 per ordinary registered share and to determine that dividend payments will be made through Ukraine’s depository system in the manner established by the Supervisory Board of Oranta.

As reported, in 2024 Oranta increased premium collections by 54% to UAH 2.35 billion compared to the same period in 2023, while payouts rose by 22% to UAH 155.2 million.

Over the past year, the company paid out UAH 657 million in claims, 25% more than in 2023. The increase in payments is associated with the growth of the portfolio and the number of settled insurance events. For example, UAH 487 million (34% more) was paid under compulsory motor third-party liability (OSAGO) policies, and UAH 99 million under Green Card agreements. Premiums from corporate clients increased by 26% last year.

The insurer’s profit amounted to UAH 157 million, and insurance reserves grew by 44% to UAH 1.35 billion, ensuring the company’s financial reliability.

Oranta is the successor of Ukrainian State Insurance Commercial Organization, founded on November 25, 1921, and has been conducting insurance operations in Ukraine for over 100 years.

The main shareholder of the insurer is the Ukrainian business group DCH.