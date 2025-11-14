Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:50 14.11.2025

Ukrainian film company Kalyna Film starts production of first Ukrainian-American historical film

2 min read
Ukrainian film company Kalyna Film starts production of first Ukrainian-American historical film

The Ukrainian film company Kalyna Film has begun production of its first Ukrainian-American historical film in partnership with a private U.S. investor – a legal firm, Joe DiRienzo, the company’s Head of US Development at Kalyna Film, told Interfax-Ukraine, arriving in Kyiv for the start of the active production phase.

According to him, in 2025 the film company signed agreements with foreign partners regarding the production of three projects, one of which is being made at the request of the American side. In addition, the company opened an office in New York.

DiRienzo explained that in Hollywood interest in Ukrainian teams is growing, as they combine productivity with a willingness to work in conditions that other markets consider extreme.

"Ukraine does not have the luxury to delay – and that is why it develops faster. You do what others only dare to attempt. Don’t slow down – let the world catch up," the Head of US Development at Kalyna Film.

The Head of US Development at Kalyna Film added that in recent years the American industry has slowed project production due to complex approval procedures, high costs, and other factors, which creates a contrast with Ukraine, where these processes are happening more dynamically.

"The U.S. remains tied to old working models, because they are the ones that made us rich. Ukraine, however, understands that there is no way back. You cannot pretend to live in the old world when you are forced to create a new one. And it is precisely this new path that will make you rich," emphasized DiRienzo.

According to DiRienzo, in 2023-2024 Kalyna Film produced more than 25 hours of audiovisual content, with all projects financed by Ukraine and with the involvement of a small European grant.

One of the company’s strategies is to produce content in Ukraine with the subsequent entry into the U.S. market, the Head of US Development at Kalyna Film clarified.

Tags: #joe_dirienzo #ukrainian_film #dirienzo #film #kalyna_film #company

MORE ABOUT

19:18 27.10.2025
Ukrainian documentary Cuba & Alaska wins at Rome International Film Festival

Ukrainian documentary Cuba & Alaska wins at Rome International Film Festival

16:51 08.10.2025
Ukrainian veterans summit Kilimanjaro in documentary 'Second Wind'

Ukrainian veterans summit Kilimanjaro in documentary 'Second Wind'

15:30 02.10.2025
“Children in the Fire” premieres in Ukraine at Odesa International Film Festival

“Children in the Fire” premieres in Ukraine at Odesa International Film Festival

13:56 02.10.2025
Award-winning film 'Children on Fire' about Ukrainian children of war to debut in Ukraine

Award-winning film 'Children on Fire' about Ukrainian children of war to debut in Ukraine

17:39 29.07.2025
Zelenskyy visits company in Kyiv region 'where Ukrainian weapons are made smart'

Zelenskyy visits company in Kyiv region 'where Ukrainian weapons are made smart'

20:26 28.07.2025
Unimot to participate in project with PZL Defense drones; plans to invest about $110,000

Unimot to participate in project with PZL Defense drones; plans to invest about $110,000

15:05 10.06.2025
Russian shelling hits Odesa Film Studio, destroys scenery for 'Dovzhenko ' film – Derzhkino

Russian shelling hits Odesa Film Studio, destroys scenery for 'Dovzhenko ' film – Derzhkino

20:41 28.05.2025
Philip Morris invests UAH 60 mln in construction of shelter in Lviv region

Philip Morris invests UAH 60 mln in construction of shelter in Lviv region

13:22 15.04.2025
The 13th Austrian Film Week festival opened in Kyiv with the support of the embassy

The 13th Austrian Film Week festival opened in Kyiv with the support of the embassy

20:24 14.04.2025
Dairy Alliance Group of Companies exports products to 27 countries for UAH 1 bln in 2024

Dairy Alliance Group of Companies exports products to 27 countries for UAH 1 bln in 2024

HOT NEWS

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Airborne Assault Troops: Myrnohrad under control of Ukrainian troops

Body of sixth victim of Russian attack found amid debris in Kyiv – authorities

LATEST

Serial production of Ukrainian drones-interceptors of Shahed UAVs Octopus launched

Yermak and US Chargé d'Affaires discuss corruption, Russian aggression

Zelenskyy discusses possible areas of future cooperation with ex ambassador to USA Markarova

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Hrynchuk denies outside influence on her work as Ukrainian energy minister

Russian attack leaves 10 apartment buildings in Kyiv without gas

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Schools in Lviv, Chortkiv to be modernized to NZEB standard with support from Norway – NEFCO

Airborne Assault Troops: Myrnohrad under control of Ukrainian troops

AD
AD