Ukrainian film company Kalyna Film starts production of first Ukrainian-American historical film

The Ukrainian film company Kalyna Film has begun production of its first Ukrainian-American historical film in partnership with a private U.S. investor – a legal firm, Joe DiRienzo, the company’s Head of US Development at Kalyna Film, told Interfax-Ukraine, arriving in Kyiv for the start of the active production phase.

According to him, in 2025 the film company signed agreements with foreign partners regarding the production of three projects, one of which is being made at the request of the American side. In addition, the company opened an office in New York.

DiRienzo explained that in Hollywood interest in Ukrainian teams is growing, as they combine productivity with a willingness to work in conditions that other markets consider extreme.

"Ukraine does not have the luxury to delay – and that is why it develops faster. You do what others only dare to attempt. Don’t slow down – let the world catch up," the Head of US Development at Kalyna Film.

The Head of US Development at Kalyna Film added that in recent years the American industry has slowed project production due to complex approval procedures, high costs, and other factors, which creates a contrast with Ukraine, where these processes are happening more dynamically.

"The U.S. remains tied to old working models, because they are the ones that made us rich. Ukraine, however, understands that there is no way back. You cannot pretend to live in the old world when you are forced to create a new one. And it is precisely this new path that will make you rich," emphasized DiRienzo.

According to DiRienzo, in 2023-2024 Kalyna Film produced more than 25 hours of audiovisual content, with all projects financed by Ukraine and with the involvement of a small European grant.

One of the company’s strategies is to produce content in Ukraine with the subsequent entry into the U.S. market, the Head of US Development at Kalyna Film clarified.