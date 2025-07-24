Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:05 24.07.2025

Zelenskyy approves text of bill guaranteeing independence of anti-corruption bodies, submits it to Rada

1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the text of a draft law that guarantees the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

"I have just approved the text of a draft law that guarantees the real strengthening of the law and order system in Ukraine, the independence of anti-corruption bodies, as well as reliable protection of the law and order system from any Russian influence or interference. The text is balanced," he said on Telegram on Thursday.

 

Tags: #anti_corruption #independence

