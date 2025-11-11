Ukrainian retailer EVA invests around UAH 100 mln in energy independence

The EVA retail chain has invested about UAH 100 million since 2022 in improving the energy resilience of its stores, logistics centers, and offices, purchasing nearly 1,200 generators and installing three rooftop solar power plants, the company's press service reported.

Gasoline generators (1,133 units) form the backbone of backup power at EVA stores. The company also keeps several dozen additional generators in reserve to support new locations or replace units that break down. Uninterruptible power supplies based on EcoFlow systems and similar devices are also in place. Stores located in shopping malls can draw necessary power from the mall's diesel generator systems.

According to the press service, more than 50% of payments at EVA are cashless. The ability to pay by card even during power outages or disruptions to mobile networks is maintained through fiber-optic internet. Store servers connected to fiber-optic networks exchange data with the company's central server, along with the banks' POS terminals.

"In cases where even that channel is unavailable, we use data terminals that store information and sync with the central server as soon as the connection is restored. However, loyalty program options become limited. Bonuses are accrued but cannot be redeemed," explained Viktor Sredniy, COO of the EVA retail chain.

Key distribution centers were equipped with independent power supply systems (high-capacity diesel generators) even before 2022. The company now maintains sufficient diesel reserves to keep warehouses operating during stabilization or emergency outages of centralized power.

As an additional energy source, the company installed grid-connected solar power plants at its distribution centers in 2025: in Lviv (1,239 panels, 718 kW), Dnipro (791 panels, 459 kW), and Brovary (1,940 panels, 1,125 kW).

According to Mykola Leonov, chief power engineer for EVA and EVA.UA, the share of electricity generated by these solar stations ranges from 17% to 66% depending on the season and warehouse operating schedule.

With the expansion of the retail network and growth in logistics capacity, the company continues its efforts toward energy independence and efficiency. New stores are gradually being equipped with generators. Plans include installing a rooftop grid-connected solar plant at a new warehouse in Lviv and purchasing high-capacity diesel generator units to provide backup power for that facility and a new warehouse in Brovary. Both sites are slated to be commissioned in 2026.

"We have prepared ourselves technically for potential challenges. At the same time, the bigger risks for the business stem from the unpredictability of the scale and duration of outages. We cannot maintain large fuel reserves at every store, and since many businesses across the country rely on generators, a simultaneous spike in demand could lead to resource shortages," Leonov said.

LLC Rush, which operates the EVA chain, was founded in 2002. As of early 2025, the chain had 1,109 operating stores.

According to YouControl, the owner of Rush LLC is Cyprus-based Incetera Holdings Limited (100%), with ultimate beneficiaries Ruslan Shostak and Valeriy Kyptyk.

In the third quarter of 2025, Rush's net revenue rose 18.6% year-on-year to UAH 22.916 billion, while net profit declined 14.7% to UAH 1.7 billion.