Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:13 16.12.2025

Ukrainian delegation to go to USA after US-Russian contacts over weekend or slightly later – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

A Ukrainian negotiating delegation will visit the United States at the end of this week or early next week to further work on a plan to end the war in Ukraine after the American side discusses with Russia the positions developed with Ukraine and European countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"After two days of work, we have the relevant developments ... Our American partners also received the European response yesterday, and now, given all these reactions, I think the American side will contact the Russian side, and after that, there will be a meeting with Ukraine in the United States at the level of negotiating teams. I think this will happen in the coming days – maybe this weekend, maybe a little later, hopefully – the sooner the better," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with the Dutch prime minister on Tuesday.

