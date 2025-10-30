New invaders’casualties in Donetsk region: Two killed, nine wounded

Two civilians were killed and nine were wounded in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling on Thursday, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"Russians attacked Kostiantynivka with aerial bombs: a 75-year-old man was killed and six people were wounded. A multi-story building and three private homes were damaged," he wrote on Telegram in the evening.

According to the Regional Military Administration, Kramatorsk was hit by three drone strikes: an 82-year-old man was killed and three people were wounded. Eleven homes were damaged.