Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:52 30.10.2025

New invaders’casualties in Donetsk region: Two killed, nine wounded

1 min read
New invaders’casualties in Donetsk region: Two killed, nine wounded

Two civilians were killed and nine were wounded in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling on Thursday, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"Russians attacked Kostiantynivka with aerial bombs: a 75-year-old man was killed and six people were wounded. A multi-story building and three private homes were damaged," he wrote on Telegram in the evening.

According to the Regional Military Administration, Kramatorsk was hit by three drone strikes: an 82-year-old man was killed and three people were wounded. Eleven homes were damaged.

Tags: #shelling #donetsk #victims

MORE ABOUT

11:58 29.10.2025
Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson, injuring 9, including children

Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson, injuring 9, including children

12:52 28.10.2025
One person killed, three injured as result of enemy attacks in Zaporizhia

One person killed, three injured as result of enemy attacks in Zaporizhia

18:25 27.10.2025
Four people, including police officer, injured in shelling in Kherson region - prosecutor's office

Four people, including police officer, injured in shelling in Kherson region - prosecutor's office

18:05 27.10.2025
Russian damages important energy facility in Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region

Russian damages important energy facility in Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region

12:06 24.10.2025
Death toll from Kherson shelling grows to 3, with another 14 people injured, incl children

Death toll from Kherson shelling grows to 3, with another 14 people injured, incl children

09:18 24.10.2025
Nine people, incl teenager, injured in shelling attack in Kherson

Nine people, incl teenager, injured in shelling attack in Kherson

19:07 23.10.2025
Russia wiping out Pokrovsk agglomeration with aerial bombs – 7th corps of Airborne assault troops brigade

Russia wiping out Pokrovsk agglomeration with aerial bombs – 7th corps of Airborne assault troops brigade

09:00 23.10.2025
Russian drone attack injures 7 in Kyiv

Russian drone attack injures 7 in Kyiv

21:04 22.10.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to ten, incl five-year-old girl

Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to ten, incl five-year-old girl

09:45 21.10.2025
There’re already nine victims in Kharkiv – mayor

There’re already nine victims in Kharkiv – mayor

HOT NEWS

Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

Two servicemen of recruitment centers receive gunshot wounds in Kremenchuk

No blocking of defense forces in Pokrovsk by occupiers – East task force

Explosion happened in Kyiv during inspection of parcels: five postal workers injured

At least three people killed in Sloviansk due to shelling

LATEST

President's Office head: Teenager leaves occupied territories to his father in controlled territory

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure exacerbate civilian suffering ahead of winter – UN Human Rights Mission in Ukraine

Customs Service: Explosion takes place at Ukrposhta customs post at Kyiv customs office, shipment intended for export from Ukraine

During transfer of aid to AFU, Poroshenko accuses Special Communications Service of leaving brigades without Mavic drones

Cabinet okays redistributing state budget subvention to 15 extra restoration projects

Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

MFA spokesperson urges journalists not to believe Putin's proposals on 'corridors' in war zone: I saw it with my own eyes in 2014 in Ilovaisk

Two servicemen of recruitment centers receive gunshot wounds in Kremenchuk

Slovenia backs use of frozen Russian assets, but it’s important to consider all risks – FM

No blocking of defense forces in Pokrovsk by occupiers – East task force

AD
AD