Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:14 16.07.2025

Russian drones hit Polish Barlinek plant in Vinnytsia, injuries reported - Polish Foreign Minister

1 min read
Russian drones hit Polish Barlinek plant in Vinnytsia, injuries reported - Polish Foreign Minister
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/radeksikorski/photos_by

As a result of a Russian drone attack, the plant of the Polish Barlinek group in Vinnytsia was damaged, and the number of victims is known, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said.

"Russian drones struck the plant of the Barlinek group in Vinnytsia. The head of the plant just informed me that the strike was deliberate and was carried out from three directions. There are wounded, including two with severe burns," he wrote on the social network X.

Sikorski added that Ukrainian services, as well as the Polish consulate, are working at the scene.

"Putin's criminal war is approaching our borders," the minister stressed.

Earlier, the Vinnytsia OVA reported that the number of civilians injured as a result of the night attack by Russian UAVs on Vinnytsia has increased to eight. It is known that two industrial infrastructure facilities were hit.

