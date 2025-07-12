Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:01 12.07.2025

Donetsk region in Ukraine: 4 civilians killed, 6 injured in heavy attack –authorities

Donetsk region in Ukraine: 4 civilians killed, 6 injured in heavy attack –authorities
Photo: https://t.me/VadymFilashkin/

Four civilians were killed and six injured in massive Russian shelling across Donetsk region, Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Two people were wounded and a house damaged in Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk district. One person was injured and a house damaged in Pokrovsk. Two homes were damaged in the Torske community in Toretsk, and another in Novotroitske.

A vehicle was damaged in Lyman, Kramatorsk district. Two people were killed and one wounded in Yampil. One person was injured and five houses and a car were destroyed in Zakytne. In Lozove, two houses, three utility buildings, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged. Three homes were destroyed in both Torske and Zarichne. A utility building was damaged in Ocheretyne, part of the Oleksandrivska community. In Andriivka, one person was wounded and 15 cars were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, one person was killed and two homes and an administrative building were damaged.

Five homes were damaged in Siversk, Bakhmut district. One person was killed and a house damaged in Platonivka.

"In total, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 53 times over the past 24 hours. A total of 242 people, including 32 children, were evacuated from frontline areas," Filashkin reported.

Tags: #donetsk_region #filashkin #injured

