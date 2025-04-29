UZ Cargo Poland completes first fuel shipment via Lithuania-Poland-Ukraine route

UZ Cargo Poland, a subsidiary of Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia), has completed its first fuel shipment along the Lithuania-Poland-Ukraine route, according to a statement from Ukrzaliznytsia's press service.

"Ukrzaliznytsia is expanding its freight services within the EU. In partnership with LTG Cargo Polska Sp. z o.o. – a subsidiary of Lithuania's LTG Cargo – UZ Cargo Poland has successfully transported petroleum products along the Lithuania-Poland-Ukraine corridor," the company announced via Facebook on Monday.

This marks the first time UZ Cargo Poland has transported petroleum products as a licensed railway operator in Poland, using rolling stock owned by Ukrzaliznytsia.

Looking ahead, the company aims to expand its logistics network to include routes from Ukraine to Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia.

UZ Cargo Poland links Ukraine to European countries using both standard (1,435 mm) and broad gauge (1,520 mm) rolling stock. It holds a license from Poland's UTK (Office of Rail Transport) for rail freight and passenger services, as well as a safety certificate from the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA), in line with EU Parliament and Council directives. It has also signed necessary agreements with PKP PLK S.A., the Polish state-owned rail infrastructure operator.

Earlier, Ukrzaliznytsia's Director of Commercial Affairs and Logistics, Tymofiy Murakhovsky, told CTS media that UZ Cargo Poland currently provides only freight forwarding services. He noted that UZ Cargo Poland operates grain cars in Romania and runs regular container trains between Gdańsk and both Odesa and Dnipro. The company also transports fuel procured by Ukrzaliznytsia from abroad.

Murakhovskyi previously said that the company was exploring ways to strengthen UZ Cargo Poland's rolling stock capacity, including leasing arrangements. He noted that the company is particularly interested in acquiring tank cars for importing fuel into Ukraine.