Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:32 26.06.2025

Ukraine, Council of Europe sign agreement on Special Tribunal to investigate crime of aggression against Ukraine

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset signed an agreement on a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

This became known from a broadcast conducted by the Council of Europe’s Youtube channel.

On June 24, the Council of Europe’s press service reported that the Ministers Committee authorized Berset to sign an agreement that includes the Statute of the Special Tribunal.

