09:34 15.07.2025

Pistorius: Decision on sending Patriot to Ukraine will be made within 'days or weeks'

Berlin and Washington will decide on sending two American Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv within "days or weeks," the ezine European Pravda (Evropeiska Pravda) has said.

As German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday after talks with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Germany has offered to buy American Patriot air defense systems and deliver them to Ukraine, which in recent weeks has suffered some of the most severe Russian attacks of the entire war.

Speaking in Washington, Pistorius said that negotiations would continue at a working level to finalize details, including the number of launchers and missiles that could be included in the deal.

According to him, if the deal is concluded, the first Patriot unit could be sent to Ukraine within a few months. He declined to comment on whether the talks also discussed offensive weapons for Kyiv.

Germany has handed over three of its own Patriot batteries to Kyiv, leaving it with nine systems – far fewer than the 36 batteries it had at the height of the Cold War. Pistorius received a warm welcome in Washington, reflecting Germany’s growing role as a major contributor to NATO’s biggest military buildup since the Cold War after decades of lagging behind in defense spending.

