Pistorius supports strategy of non-disclosure of info on supply of weapons to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that he supports the government's strategy of not disclosing data on weapons transferred to Ukraine.

"If we publish too many details about the supply of weapons, it will only benefit Putin. Therefore, the federal government wants to ‘communicate more carefully’ from now on," Pistorius said in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche on Wednesday.

The German Defense Minister also noted that the country will help Ukraine primarily with air defense systems, but also with many other systems and ammunition.