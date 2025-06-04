First long-range weapons financed by Germany could be deployed by AFU in several weeks – Pistorius

The first long-range weapons, "produced in Ukraine" with funding from Berlin, could enter service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a few weeks, German Defense Minister Pistorius has said.

Speaking to reporters before the start of a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine in Brussels, Pistorius recalled that during his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov's visit to Berlin last week, it was agreed that Germany would finance the production of long-range weapons in Ukraine.

"In this way, we are implementing our plan, which is more important than ever, to increase direct investment in the Ukrainian defense industry in the future.

"On the ground" everything is happening even faster, and the capacity is also there. The advantage is that a significant number of long-range weapons can be produced this year. The first systems can be put into operation in the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a few weeks," Pistorius said.

In addition, he recalled the agreement between Kyiv and Berlin to continue the supply of air defense systems, weapons and ammunition, as well as financing repairs and cooperation on satellite communications.