Zelenskyy proposes Svyrydenko to head the government

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Monday and invited her to head the government and significantly update its work.

“I held a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. A report was delivered on the implementation of agreements with European and American partners regarding support for Ukraine reached during the recent Ukraine Recovery Conference. We must swiftly implement everything that can strengthen the resilience of our state and society,” he said on X Monday.

According to him, during the meeting with Svyrydenko, "specific measures were discussed that could strengthen Ukraine's economic potential, expand support programs for Ukrainians, and scale up our own weapons production."

The President noted that to this end we are beginning the transformation of the executive power system in Ukraine.

“I have proposed that Yuliia Svyrydenko lead the Government of Ukraine and significantly renew its work. I look forward to the presentation of the new Government’s action plan in the near future,” he said.