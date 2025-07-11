Interfax-Ukraine
10:28 11.07.2025

Discussion of meeting with Russia at leaders’ level possible after implementation of agreements on swaps – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Discussion of meeting with Russia at leaders’ level possible after implementation of agreements on swaps – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the possibility of discussing a meeting with the Russian Federation at the level of leaders after the implementation of the Istanbul agreements on exchanges and reported that the Vatican, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey have proposed platforms for negotiations with the Russian Federation at the level of leaders.

"If we want a serious result and end this war, we need to prepare a meeting at the level of leaders. Of course, we are ready for any format of a meeting at the level of leaders. Of course, Ukraine, Russia and America at the level of leaders is a desirable format: there can be not only words, but also guarantees at the negotiating table. But I cannot tell you the way it will unfold," Zelenskyy said at a briefing in Rome on Thursday.

Regarding the platform for negotiations, he expressed gratitude to Italy and the Vatican. "I am grateful to the Vatican - I had a meeting with the Pope on the issue of a meeting at the level of leaders in the Vatican. I am very grateful that the Vatican is open with this proposal. We also have a proposal from Austria, we have a proposal from Switzerland as neutral countries, and there are also direct proposals from the Turkish side," the president said.

"We must complete the result that the parties agreed on at the second meeting - namely, complete the exchanges that were agreed upon at the second meeting in Istanbul. And I think that the corresponding movements will be implemented in the near future. And only after that can the teams discuss an effective option again - this is the preparation of a meeting at the level of leaders," Zelenskyy added.

