Trump reaches agreement on supplying US arms with NATO funding to Ukraine – media

US President Donald Trump said he had reached an agreement to supply American weapons to Ukraine with NATO funding, CNN reports.

“We’re sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, a hundred percent. We’re going to be sending Patriots to NATO, and then NATO will distribute that,” Trump said.

He also promised to make a "major statement on Russia" on Monday, without giving details.