Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:10 23.09.2025

Zelenskyy meets Kellogg before UNGA in New York, discusses supply of weapons

1 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, before participating in the UN General Assembly, held a meeting in New York with the US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg. Zelenskyy has said on Telegram.

"Held a meeting with the US President's Special Representative General Keith Kellogg. Informed about the situation on the front and the results of the counteroffensive operation near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk. We also touched upon the development of cooperation between Ukraine and the US, in particular, mutually beneficial agreements on drones and the purchase of American weapons that Ukraine offered the US," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #kellogg #zelenskyy #weapons

