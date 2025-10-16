Kellogg meets with Ukrainian delegation in Washington

On Thursday, October 16, Keith Kellogg, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, met with Andriy Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Serhiy Kyslytsia, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“Great discussion this morning with Andriy Yermak, Rustem Umerov and Serhiy Kyslytsia alongside John Coale. Thanks for meeting,” Kellogg said on X.