Defense Ministry to implement automatic registration, sharing of military e-registration documents

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will soon implement automatic registration in any life cases and sharing of electronic military registration documents, Head of the Main Department of Information Technologies of the Ministry of Defense Oleh Berestovy has said.

"In 2026, we will soon implement automatic registration in any life cases. You don't need to do anything if you are 18 years old – you have already automatically registered," Berestovy said at the Digital Defense Forum in Kyiv on Monday.

Sharing of electronic military registration documents will also be introduced, in particular, so that it can be transferred to the employer.

In addition, work is underway to digitize services and improve the quality of basic military training in learning centers.

Among other things, work will continue on automating the consequences of violating military registration rules; improving existing ones and introducing new deferrals.

"Reservist profile.' We know everything about a conscript that the state knows, but this is not the limit – we will go beyond the usual so that we know everything about our future serviceman and about him as a demobilized person for this and future wars," he said.

As reported, the Defense Ministry is introducing "Checking the mobilized" and tracking the path of a conscript at every step.