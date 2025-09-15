Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:47 15.09.2025

Shmyhal and European Commissioner for Defense discuss cooperation in defense industry

2 min read
Shmyhal and European Commissioner for Defense discuss cooperation in defense industry

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius the stages of implementation of the SAFE financial program, which was adopted by the EU Council of Ministers and provides for the attraction of up to EUR 150 billion in private and public investment.

"We discussed the stages of implementation of the SAFE financial program. Nineteen countries have already joined the initiative. We count on effective cooperation, because this mechanism will contribute to the development of the Ukrainian defense industry," Shmyhal wrote following the meeting in Kyiv with the European Commissioner, which he called meaningful.

Shmyhal noted that in a conversation with Kubilius, he emphasized that one of the main priorities, “which requires additional funding, is the production of drones: FPV drones, interceptor drones and long-range UAVs,” and expressed gratitude to the European Commission for the creation of the Drone Alliance.

"A separate topic is stable budget support for Ukraine. I am grateful to the EU member states for financial assistance and sanctions against the aggressor," Shmyhal noted.


The EU General Affairs Council adopted the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme, which provides for the attraction of up to EUR 150 billion in private and public investment in the development of the European defence industry, and also opens up new investment opportunities for Ukraine.

SAFE is a new EU financial instrument that will support those member states that wish to invest in defence industrial production through common procurement, focusing on priority capabilities.

SAFE will finance urgent and large-scale investments in the European defence technological and industrial base (EDTIB), the EU said on its website on Monday.

It is reported that the aim is to boost production capacity, making sure defence equipment is available when needed, and to address existing capability gaps - ultimately strengthening the EU’s overall defence readiness. Furthermore, SAFE will allow the EU to further support Ukraine by associating its defence industry to the instrument from the start.


As earlier reported, on September 10, the European Union announced the creation of a Drone Alliance with Ukraine, which will be financed by a EUR 6 billion loan from ERA.

Tags: #eu #defense_ministry

MORE ABOUT

15:42 13.09.2025
Poroshenko discusses developments in defense industry with Sikorski

Poroshenko discusses developments in defense industry with Sikorski

15:39 12.09.2025
US calls on EU countries to completely abandon Russian energy, nuclear technologies

US calls on EU countries to completely abandon Russian energy, nuclear technologies

15:03 12.09.2025
Ukraine to open NBU account for EU budget contributions, seeks delays on some provisions

Ukraine to open NBU account for EU budget contributions, seeks delays on some provisions

18:24 11.09.2025
Finnish President: Strongest security guarantee for Ukraine is EU membership

Finnish President: Strongest security guarantee for Ukraine is EU membership

12:02 10.09.2025
EU allocates about EUR170 bln in military, financial aid to Ukraine since 2022

EU allocates about EUR170 bln in military, financial aid to Ukraine since 2022

19:53 09.09.2025
Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

16:22 09.09.2025
EU rapporteur demands Ukraine lift opposition sanctions to clear path for membership

EU rapporteur demands Ukraine lift opposition sanctions to clear path for membership

12:41 09.09.2025
EU to achieve 100% of target of 2 mln ammo rounds for Ukraine by October – Kallas

EU to achieve 100% of target of 2 mln ammo rounds for Ukraine by October – Kallas

14:40 05.09.2025
EU team heads to Washington to work with USA on new sanctions package against Russia – Costa

EU team heads to Washington to work with USA on new sanctions package against Russia – Costa

20:16 04.09.2025
EU leadership, Indian PM discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine

EU leadership, Indian PM discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Over $2 bln attracted to PURL program, another $1.5 bln announced – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

All air defense supply agreements must be fulfilled by winter

Two killed in Kyiv, one in Odesa after grenade explosion in apartment

Trump finally calls Russia aggressor in war with Ukraine

LATEST

Sybiha: MFA, UNITED24 fundraising for ground robots for front exceeds UAH 10 mln

Ukrainian MFA considers reception of Kherson occupation authorities in Minsk as gross disregard for sovereignty

Almost 11,000 enemy chemical attacks recorded, 3,000 servicemen injured

Over $2 bln attracted to PURL program, another $1.5 bln announced – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

All air defense supply agreements must be fulfilled by winter

Situation near Pokrovsk stabilized – Dpty Commander Kryschenko

AFU General Staff confirms dismissal of commanders of 17th and 20th army corps

Yermak: Another 16 Ukrainian children returned from occupation

Kachka, European Commissioner Kubilius discuss defense industry, architecture of security guarantees

AD
AD