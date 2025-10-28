Ukrenergo builds up emergency equipment reserve three times above standard levels

In preparing for the 2025–2026 winter period, National Power Company Ukrenergo focused on protecting transmission system facilities from enemy attacks and stockpiling equipment for potential emergency situations.

"With the help of our European partners, our warehouses currently hold equipment in volumes three times higher than the standard requirements for emergency restoration of the power system," Ukrenergo CEO Vitaliy Zaichenko said at a briefing at Ukrinform on Tuesday.

At the same time, he noted that even the accumulated reserve may not be sufficient if Russian attacks on the power system continue.

"Therefore, we continue to work with our partners on obtaining additional equipment to restore our power system. Our personnel are ready, and we already have the necessary equipment," the CEO added.

According to him, to ensure the security of the power system during the upcoming winter, Ukrenergo has also carried out extensive work to strengthen the protection of its facilities, primarily autotransformers.

"The first and second levels of protection have been built, and the autotransformer currently within the second protection level is sufficient to transmit the energy volumes that will be consumed in the regions. That is our key task," Zaichenko stated.

As reported earlier, more than 50% of Ukrenergo's transformers are now protected to a level that allows them to withstand Shahed drone strikes, according to the company head.