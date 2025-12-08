Interfax-Ukraine
18:27 08.12.2025

Defense Ministry: Delta exceeds 200,000 users; AI integration set for 2026

The Delta national military situational awareness system already has 200,000 users, plans for 2026 include integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"More than 200,000 users have been registered in the system as of today, and this circle is actively expanding," Defense Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at the Digital Defense Forum in Kyiv on Monday.

In turn, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Yuriy Myronenko said 100,000 users have been added to the system this year.

According to him, the Vezha aerial reconnaissance subsystem records 100,000 streams from helicopters every day, as well as 2,500 verified hit targets every day.

Myronenko said that a few weeks ago a system for detecting anything was launched.

"I think that this year we will complete a huge revolution that has been going on for several years – this is planning. War looks like this – our main soldier is in a position, and he can be there for a month or two, if we are talking about reality, where we need to ensure an understanding of what is happening around him in order to protect him. And of course, both pilots and gunners need to be provided with information very quickly in order to hit the enemy at these distances. It is very difficult to manage if you do not provide the direct executor with the opportunity to enter all the data into the system himself, from which we understand everything for decision-making," he said.

In particular, according to him, 26 types of missions have already been prepared that will replace paper reports.

"The biggest goal for next year is artificial intelligence. We spent this year learning how to work with video, to quickly process video and produce targets. Along with this, we see a huge amount of information that we receive from other detectors, from other sources, from everything that we have in the system, so that we can quickly produce information that opens up data for certain clusters that we could not imagine before, but now we see," Myronenko said.

