14:55 30.09.2025

Ex-employees of Defense Ministry charged with causing UAH 2.4 bln in state losses – SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) have finished a pretrial investigation into two former officials of the Department of State Procurement and Supply of Material Resources of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Their actions resulted in state losses exceeding UAH 2.4 billion.

On the Telegram channel on Tuesday, the SBI reported that during 2023, officials concluded 95 contracts with business entities for the supply of lubricants, oil and distillates for special-purpose equipment for a total amount of more than UAH 19 billion.

"In violation of the requirements of Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 178 dated March 2, 2022 and Article 195 of the Tax Code of Ukraine, value-added tax exceeding UAH 2.4 billion was improperly included in the cost of supplies. This resulted in significant consequences for the state in the corresponding amount," the department noted.

According to the report, during the pretrial investigation, the Ministry of Defense was reimbursed for losses totaling over UAH 2.2 billion.

One of the former officials is accused of negligent conduct in military service (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Another is charged with official negligence and forgery of official documents (Part 2 of Article 367 and Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The indictments have been sent to the court.

The Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office is responsible for the procedural management.

Tags: #sbi #defense_ministry

