Defense Ministry: 100% of army to use SAP, Impulse, Maino digital systems by end of 2026

By the end of 2026, 100% of the Ukrainian army will use digital systems for managing SAP logistics support, Impulse military accounting and managing material resources, weapons and military equipment in the Maino (Material Assets) support services, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Oksana Ferchuk has said.

"We want to make a mental transition in our army from Excel spreadsheets, which everyone is used to, from paper reports, which we are still guided by, we want to move to a dashboard culture. The dashboard culture allows us to collect data in large arrays, analyze, see trends and make informed decisions that are based not just on current data, but also on analytics and historical dynamics," Ferchuk said at the Digital Defense Forum in Kyiv on Monday.

According to her, today about 1,000 military units, warehouses, bases, arsenals are already working with the SAP system, the Impulse system has been deployed in 259 units, and the launch of the Maino (Material Assets) information system is also expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Ferchuk said today the SAP system has 4,525 users at all levels (tactical, operational, strategic).

As for the Impulse system, Ferchuk said the Ground Forces are currently showing the best pace of implementation, and by the end of December it will be extended to the Unmanned Systems Forces.

"With the help of key products that will be based on the military version of SAP, as the core for digitalizing processes, and Ukrainian developments, such as Impulse and Maino, but not only these systems, there will be more of them, we will ensure complete digitalization of personnel management processes, financial management and management of material assets, weapons and military equipment by 2026," the Deputy Minister said.

As reported, Impulse is a digital system for accounting for military personnel in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It optimizes the work of personnel services, provides quick access to up-to-date information about people and the formation of coordinated reports or quick generation of documents. Impulse was created by the Center for Scaling Technological Solutions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where IT specialists with many years of civilian experience in Ukrainian and international IT companies serve. Deployment in the military is provided by units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.